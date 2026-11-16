I only recently found out about Samosbor, a Russian online grim-dark sci-fi universe that is something that just sort of grew from online discourse. Considering it is a dark take on Communism, the fact that it is a communal, collective and unowned idea is ironically pleasing to me.

The basic idea is that Russians, or all of humanity, are moved into a giant Gigahrushyovka, a Kruschev era commie block apartment building, that is the size of a megastructure. That is to say, it is basically so big that it is beyond human comprehension, like an entire planet. Megastructures are actually a very interesting sci-fi concept, perhaps the Tower of Death in book two (buy it here homies!) shares some aspects with this type of horror, although it was only 10 or so stories tall, but it certainly had a life of its own, and getting in and out was not so easy!

Anyways this infinite commie block apartment building gets attacked by the Samosbor, which would translate to something like “the self-harvester” which is a purple gas that smells like raw meat which kills the residents for unknown reasons. Monsters and other good stuff seem to be in there too and ‘liquidators’ in full biohazard suits with rakes have to clean things up. This dark communist fantasy universe has a few features of sci-fi that are more unique to Russian speaking fantasy in the future that I thought would be worth pointing out.



Груз 200 - мы вместе or we all die together



Western fiction with apocalyptic or dystopian themes tends to show the lone warrior or a small group of individuals (heavy emphasis on individuals) trying to survive against the zombie horde, biological catastrophe or evil monsters. Alien, Terminator, Predator, and all sorts of movies of this nature can often have a concrete monster fighting a concrete hero. Russians know that they are not going to face the end of the world alone, thus in universes like Samosbor, Stalker, and Metro 2033 there are factions, governments, and ‘society’ in its own weird way. The idea of facing the end alone is very American, Russians don’t want to fantasize about killing their neighbors but crushing evil with them or at least dying out together in the same bunker.



The land is against you



One thing that inspired me to write Ultra Heavy Book 2: Tower of Death was the fact that Russians seem to like having an environment be the villain. The Zone, the world above the Metro, the Samosbor phenomenon, all of these are grand environmental hazards that also do not exclude normalcy elsewhere. A Russian Fall-out would have mutants but the battle would be against the physical realities of the irradiated place more so than the monsters, and thus I wrote about a living tower that was transforming reality. The environment itself or a specific place is the antagonist for many stories to be Russian. I have read that because for thousands of years Slavs had had to fight the cold that they tend to see nature as much more of a hostile influence than other people. Perhaps this generational battle against he the cold is why the Zone itself is the ultimate adversary and not some cool dude with lots of jacked up artefacts?





Anyways… Samosbor is a cool idea, that I find every inspirational, possibly a great idea for Book 4. Look for videos about it on YouTube!



You can buy the Ultra Heavy book series here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H6R3RGYG



You can read about Samosbor here: https://samosborarchive.fandom.com/ru/wiki/Гигахрущёвка