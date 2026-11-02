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Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
3d

Hey, I’ve put book one on my TB list. I’d put book two on it, but I am trying to avoid paying Amazon any more money. Book one was on Tertuila, but book two wasn’t. IS there a reason why?

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Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
3d

So, you're saying that this iteration of Dune is just like Star Trek: The Motion Picture and 2001: A space odyssey. You have to pay attention to understand it.

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