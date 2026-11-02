While Ultra Heavy: Book 3 is at 250+ pages and going through a second pass, I thought I would give “Dune: Prophecy” a try, this TV series seems to get a lot hate, but it sure looked interesting to me. I am a huge fan of Dune, in fact specifically “God Emperor of Dune” is where I got the idea to have the Tsar of Holy Rus’ be the narrator for the Ultra Heavy series and I am one of the handful of people that still loves the David Lynch adaptation. The thing about Dune: Prophecy (what I will call The Dune Show henceforth) that made me put off watching it, is not that it is very difficult to do such things in 2026 Russia, but that everyone said that it is the same type of “woke garbage” that Hollywood has been spewing out for the last few years and not worth anyone’s time.



Multi-racial Hobbits, The gayest Odyssey ever, Girl Bosses galore in Marvel and other such tropes are ruining media, so I was a bit surprised that so many people missed out on this excellent new Dune HBO series just because it had a lot of chicks in it. “Female Protagonist” has become second hand for “crap media” but this six-episode series is a massive exception to that rule and it was not woke in my opinion.

Obviously, there will be spoilers in this discussion. So let’s talk about some of these points of wokeness that fall flat and also discuss moments where Dune: Prophecy and Ultra Heavy (which you can buy HERE) line up.





“The male emperor is a putz and female Valya is brilliant, this is woke slop!”

If one is going to make a TV show about the Bene Gesserit sisterhood then they have to understand that this is a very powerful organization but in a very female way, just like character Klyookva from Ultra Heavy: Edge of Empire (henceforth UH). These women use lies, manipulation, convincing rhetoric and planting information to achieve their objectives THROUGH men rather than competing with them. The Dune Show captures this perfectly as it is their deception and playing of all sides on many issues that makes the sisterhood powerful. Sure, there was one cringe scene at the monastery of them doing something like Tai Chi in the rain, but other than that, during the whole show they played kingmaker from the shadows and not by force or direct magic powers. Speaking of ‘kingmaking’ the Bene Gesserit have so deeply infiltrated politics that to an extent they are able to put those on the throne that they like. And an organization of manipulative women are not going to put an Alpha-Chad onto the golden throne. What would be the point of that? They want to get someone who can be manipulated and is indecisive. Thus, the lackluster emperor makes perfect sense and is not just woke man-hating. If you are going to have a world were real power lies in the shadows you must have flawed, indecisive, weak leaders just like in today’s EU.

Furthermore, one of the prime antagonists of the show is a very competent and powerful man, who not only has mental force but is a physical threat as well. There is also a male character who is very resistant to the Bene Gesserit but he is so old and feeble that he cannot do much to stop them, that is to say he has the mind to face them but not the body. In The Dune Show there is nothing like “all women are goddesses, all men are evil”. The vibe you do get is that women “bend” with politics as is stated in the show and that they manipulate from behind the wall of brute force of men just like our beloved Klyookva character from UH.





“There is no Arrakis or worms, this is garbage”

A truly great sci-fi universe needs to be able to tell stories forever, and the fact that The Dune Show had virtually nothing to do with Arrakis proves that Frank Herbert’s (and now his son’s) Universe can really be something massive with all sorts of stories to tell. If we all remember the quote from the legend himself Rich Evens “Star Wars is creatively bankrupt”, about how Star Wars just keeps making death stars and having the rebels fight the empire, with nothing changing, well Dune is NOT creatively bankrupt at all. There are tons of wonderful plotlines they can have in this ‘diverse’ universe. The worlds they showed in this series were beautiful, architecturally significant and interesting. It is a truly beautiful program even if you don’t dig the palace intrigue storyline.



“Dune is diverse, thus woke, we Chuds know best!”

Putting Africans into the Shire is stupid and makes no sense. Adding diversity to medieval settings where there was very little is just propaganda. Now with a massive galactic human empire that has instantaneous travel via the Spice, well in this world being diverse makes perfect sense. People from all over the galaxy, who have money, move about fairly freely, so it would make sense that the Landsraad (Dune’s parliament) and its planet of operations would get diverse people from all over. But interestingly the Harkonnen planet at this time is shown to be a world that is forever in winter conditions. How someone could survive there is unknown, but all the people from a cold, dark planet, were European-looking whose real-life ancestors came from cold dark places. One character who was European-looking who served on Arrakis had the kind of sun-fried hair that surfers in California do, and one person who was supposed to be a native of the sunny world was logically dark-skinned. All of this diversity made absolute and perfect sense given the world of the show. One of the reasons the Holyrussians in UH mostly moved farther from the sun in the book series is that if Russians really did colonize Venus, and the sun showed through every day, they would surely quickly have a different appearance. The long periods of pure darkness in Russia are shown on the faces of its sons and daughters to this day and thus they colonized the ‘Siberian’ side of our solar system. I am trying my best to make the different worlds of the Holyrussian Empire all seem very unique in the way they have been terraformed, but one thing is true for all of them, none of them are sunny!



“Why is Dune: Prophecy not a major success if you think it is so good, Tim?”

Like “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” or “2001: A Space Odyssey” this show is a very slow burn type of sci-fi that is focused on verbal manipulation and backroom dealings; that is to say it is all talking with little traditional action. There are no Saudukar assaults, very few swords, and really it is about verbal/mental warfare and the machinations of the sisterhood. I absolutely love this show and give it a 10 out of 10 but it is a ‘slow burn’ experience that is not for everyone. Do people really want a deeply intellectual all talking sci-fi mind thriller with beautiful visuals in 2026? Probably not, and that is why Ultra Heavy has machineguns blazing from the hands of armored cyborg warriors, in between the philosophical big-word heavy moments.



Buy Ultra Heavy on Amazon!