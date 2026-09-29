Friends, as you can see this is a video post, so watch the video below for the review. But if you came to Substack to read, then a written summation is below.

Multipolar Galaxy:

Provides a satisfying breakdown of the big ideas at play in the Star Wars movies that fans of that series may have never thought about, but one does not have to a loremaster to get enjoyment from the book.

Shows for fans of philosophy how big ideas can be expressed in a universally popular pop format.

Expresses how ancient meaningful myths can be retold with lasers and bring joy to millions.