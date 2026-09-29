Friends, as you can see this is a video post, so watch the video below for the review. But if you came to Substack to read, then a written summation is below.
Multipolar Galaxy:
Provides a satisfying breakdown of the big ideas at play in the Star Wars movies that fans of that series may have never thought about, but one does not have to a loremaster to get enjoyment from the book.
Shows for fans of philosophy how big ideas can be expressed in a universally popular pop format.
Expresses how ancient meaningful myths can be retold with lasers and bring joy to millions.
Brings to light how the ideas of great men like Evola, Spengler, Mishima and others are still very much alive and all around us, and even in X-wings.
You can get the book Multipolar Galaxy here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1970784024?lv=shuf&channelId=500&plpRedirect=mhFallback
Stars war c est bidon du debut a la fin commenter cette bouse c est??????