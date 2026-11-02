Ultra Heavy
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Dune: Prophecy is not “Woke” - An Ultra Heavy Take
While Ultra Heavy: Book 3 is at 250+ pages and going through a second pass, I thought I would give “Dune: Prophecy” a try, this TV series seems to get a…
Nov 2
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October 2026
UPDATE! Ultra Heavy Book 3: 200 Pages Done
In life the bad news is that I go through periods of sleeping very poorly, the good news is that all of the Ultra Heavy books have been written in the…
Oct 6
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September 2026
Book Review: “Multipolar Galaxy” by Constantin von Hoffmeister
The most intellectual book about Star Wars you could ever read!
Sep 29
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100 Pages Complete: Ultra Heavy Book 3 is well underway
Greetings Ultra Heavy fans, although the release for Book 3 is set for closer to Christmas 2026, the creativity has been flowing and some unexpected…
Sep 6
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August 2026
Ultra Heavy Theme Song
Music to suit a novel series about a brutal future.
Aug 20
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"Ultra Heavy" World Map: Lore and Description
I know many of you who read the book were curious to see a more visual representation of what the world of the Ultra Heavy Book Series looks like.
Aug 5
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July 2026
Ultra Heavy Book 2 is out! So… what’s next?
I would like to thank everyone who bought either, or especially both, of the Ultra Heavy books!
Jul 7
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June 2026
ULTRA HEAVY BOOK 2 IS OUT NOW!
The "Tower of Death" Awaits You!
Jun 27
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ULTRA HARD, ULTRA GOOD
Tim Kirby, ULTRA HEAVY — Book 1: Edge of Empire
Jun 24
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Ultra Heavy Book 2 - Working on Cover while Publisher does Editing
Well since we are getting very close to the release of Ultra Heavy Book 2: Tower of Death it is now time to work on the cover.
Jun 13
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Ultra Heavy Book 2 Coming Very Soon
It is 100% complete and already in the hands of the publisher
Jun 9
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Hatred for Shinji drove me to write the Ultra Heavy series
Neon Genesis Evangelion was a massive hit when it came out, that completely changed the game for anime even in the U.S.
Jun 9
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© 2026 Ultra Heavy
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